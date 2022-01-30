Fin del año sabático: Novaresio confirmó que se sumará a LN+

Estará de 10 a 13 horas.

Luis Novaresio se despidió hace poco de su programa en A24 y en las mañanas de Radio La Red. En varias ocasiones dijo que tenía pensado tomarse un respiro laboral, pero el descanso durará muy poco. Tal como lo anticipamos, se sumará en breve a las mañanas de LN+. Hace tiempo que los dueños de ese canal quieren levantar las mediciones en ese segmento horario.

Novaresio reveló este domingo en el programa Sí Pasa Pasa de Radio Rivadavia que estará de 10 a 13 horas. “Alguna vez dice que me gustaria ir por el camino de Jorge Guinzburg en Mañanas Informales”, contó cuando le preguntaron por el formato del programa.