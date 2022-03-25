Final de Intratables con más pena que gloria

Al programa cabecera de América lo gastaron hasta que sus mediciones cayeron al piso.

Finalmente, Intratables tiene fecha de vencimiento. Trascendió que el programa que actualmente conduce Ale Fantino se despedirá de la pantalla el 29 de abril. Los programadores tuvieron una charla a fondo con el conductor que venía manifestando en la interna su disconformidad con la reiteración de la fórmula y ciertos panelistas que entiende no rinden. Se resolvió, hace tres semanas,  que si el programa no iba a un piso de rating de 2 puntos se iba a levantar.

Fue entonces que los malos números de estos días hicieron tomar una resolución drástica. No superaron el 1.8 puntos. Entonces se le puso fecha a la salida de Intratables. Mientras al conductor se le prometió volver con Animales.

Por Intratables pasaron diversos conductores. Desde su fundador, Del Moro hasta transiciones como Doman, Vilouta y Andino. Nunca el programa de debates y grieta pudo rencauzar la época de esplendor. Fue Parodi quien como programadora bancó al programa diciendo “no se toca”. Al irse del canal, Los Vila y compañía comenzaron a poner el caso en permanente evaluación.

Ahora viene una restructuración de roles de diferentes empleados estrellas del canal . Deberán encontrarle un lugar a Brancateli. Vilouta, fue el primero en percibir que era tiempo de cambios y se despidió de sus compañeros semanas atrás.

Otra cuestión es como se reordenará la grilla. Después de tantas pérdidas de figuras , el canal logró sacarle a Telefe, a la actriz conductora: Florencia Peña. Aún no esta claro que tipo de programa hará. Se creía que haría un show a la noche tipo el que brindaba Jey Mammon.