Finalmente se supo la empresa que alquiló el Luna para el show de Milei

Se trata de una compañía de sello discográfico. ¿ Se viene el CD de Milei?

Milei había jugado al misterio con muy poca transparencia de un acto que en definitiva es privado y no gubernamental, una especie de ac to de campaña para presentar su nuevo libro. Se alquiló el Luna Park en una cifra de aproximadamente 10 millones de pesos.

¿ Quién puso la plata? Según se supo el dinero lo aportó un sello discográfico, cuyo nombre es La empresa es  Distribuidora Belgrano Norte SRL. Queda en la calle Zabala 3941 de Belgrano. Es la que hace los shows de El Chaqueño, la Princesita, Daniela Herrero, Adriana Varela, July Poggio de GH, e entre otros.

Según dejó trascender el gobierno, la suma se le devolverá con la recaudación de la venta del libro “Capitalismo, socialismo y la trampa neoclásica”, trabajo que no pudo presentar en la Feria del Libro.

Por otra parte, el show tendrá el condimento de un presidente cantando con una banda que integra también , como0 baterista, Bertie Benegas Lynch.  C como nunca el dicho “la necesidad tiene cara de hereje” , funciona con este alquiler del Luna Park , ya que el icónico estadio es administrado por la iglesia Católica.

El Arzobispo de CABA, García Cuerva, viene siendo muy duro frente al gobierno nacional. El Luna está en un proceso de reconversión a través de una licitación para pronto comenzar a reformarse estructuralmente para aumentar su capacidad.