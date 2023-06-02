Fito puso en duda una segunda parte de su serie

En el programa radial Vuelta y Media, Fito Páez reveló algunas desavenencias con la producción de la serie que es éxito en Netflix, al punto que dijo “no sé si va a haber una segunda temporada , y si la hay va ser bajo otras condiciones”. Para sorpresa de Wanraich  , que quiso saber más detalles del enojo del músico,  la cosa quedó con un cono de misterio.

“No es el momento de hablar, pronto escribiré algo sobre lo que pasó” deslizó  con la suavidad misma en que acaricia el piano. De todas formas, Fito dejó en claro que está contento con la repercusión de la serie.