Flash es del rojo

Los hermanos Muschietti presentaron un avance de la nueva película sobre otro de los héroes de Marvel: Flash . Andy y su hermana son argentinos . El director fan de Independiente suele tirar guiños en sus pelis sobre esa pasión , hoy más que nunca sufriente por el presente del Rojo. En los primeros minutos de la película se ve un termo con los colores del club que peligra con descender a la B. “ La otra escena post créditos hay una pizzería en frente de la casa de Barry Allen que se llama Bochini”, explicó Muschietti.¿ Le servirá esta sorpresa a lo ánimos de los dirigidos por el ruso Zielinski.