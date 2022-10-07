Flor de la V le puso un freno a Tauro y estalló una crisis en Intrusos

La conductora y la panelista se cruzaron al aire.

El debate en Intrusos sobre la novela de Wanda Nara terminó en un cruce al aire entre Flor de la V y Marcela Tauro. La conductora la frenó dos veces y le marcó la cancha.

En el programa Socios del Espectáculo contaron que el cruce al aire tuvo consecuencias y Tauro había ofrecido su renuncia.

Flor de la V minimizó la pelea y dijo que son cosas que pasan en todos los programas. “Amo a mi equipo, y la verdad que me di cuenta que puedo conducir”, ironizó en una nota.