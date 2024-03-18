Fontevecchia hizo un editorial muy polémico

Deduce que el presidente se encamina al juicio político. Proyecta un Pichetto presidente

Jorge Fontevecchia está afilado. Tras los rumores de una venta de sus medios y de socios polémicos adentro de Perfil. ¿Pichetto presidente? , es su última editorial en el diario . Causó mucha controversia ya que plantea que Milei va directo al fracaso y a una destitución pro vía de juicio político. Su hipótesis proyecta la figura de Miguel A Pichetto como sustituto ante la posible destitución vía Asamblea Legislativa. Inclusive , adosa que sería el titular de la Corte , Horacio Rosatti , a quien le correspondería presidir ese tribunal de juzgamiento por mal desempeño.

Fontevecchia ubica expectante a Pichetto subrayando su experiencia y que pos su edad no tendría pretensiones reeleccionistas. Distintos periodistas consideraron algo exagerado el planteo y hasta la tildaron de nota “destituyente”.

Milei salió al cruce y también lo tildó  de ponerse “en modo golpista” para volver “a vivir de la guita del Estado”, y subrayó que Perfil está “al borde de la quiebra” por su “incompetencia”.