FOPEA cuestionó al vocero presidencial

El Foro de Periodismo Argentino (FOPEA) cuestionó al vocero presidencial Manuel Adorni por “ridiculizar” a un periodista durante la conferencia de prensa de este jueves en la Casa Rosada y advirtió que actitudes como esas “solo degradan la discusión pública”.

La entidad cruzó al portavoz por su respuesta a la pregunta que le hizo el periodista Fabián Waldman sobre la pérdida de derechos laborales que podrían sufrir los trabajadores por las reformas que impulsa el Gobierno.

Lo que más se cuestionó fue la publicación de un video editado en la cuenta de la vocería presidencial en la red social X, donde el periodista queda “ridiculizado”.