FOPEA repudió la idea de reimplantar la colegiación obligatoria de periodistas

Fue anunciado en las redes del Ministerio de Capital Humano pero luego fue borrado.

FOPEA condenó esta tarde la decisión del ministerio de Capital Humano de la Nación, a cargo de Sandra Pettovello, de reimplantar la colegiación obligatoria de periodistas, un tema viejo que se coló en la agenda sin motivos aparentes. Anoche, el Ministerio de Sandra Pettovello anunció en las redes que los trabajadores de prensa estaban obligados a tramitar una certificación de su oficio ante la Secretaría de Trabajo, en base a un Decreto-Ley de 1944. Por la mañana, el mensaje fue borrado y voceros oficiales lo desestimaron. 

El Foro de Periodismo, sin embargo, destacó que la Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos dijo hace varios años que la colegiación es “una restricción ilegítima al derecho universal a la libertad de expresión”.

“FOPEA exige al Ministerio de Capital Humano que corrija su error y elimine la obligatoriedad de aplicación de una norma que cayó en desuetudo por incompatibilidad con el orden jurídico y por falta de uso concreto y continuo durante décadas”, dice un comunicado.