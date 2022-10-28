“Fortunato Seco”: la joda de Longobardi a la ministra de Trabajo que se hizo viral

El periodista inventó a un economista y la ministra dijo que lo conocía.

La entrevista radial iba por los carriles habituales hasta que Longobardi citó a un economista, un tal Fortunato Seco. La ministra de Trabajo no quiso ser menos. “De los mismos liberales que decían que ibamos a tardar cuatro años …siempre lo escucho, cada vez que lo veo en los medios”, lanzó Kelly Olmos para seguirle la corriente.

Longobardi no podía creer lo que estaba pasando, respiró y le contó al aire que Fortunato Seco era un invento.