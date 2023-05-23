Francella sin caretas por colecta roja

No le donaría a Independiente porque nos han verdugueado toda la vidanosotros vivimos lo que vivimos en su momento y ellos nos lastimaron mucho, muchas cargadas”, dijo contundente el actor, Guillermo Fancella.

Luego, Francella agregó: “Jamás tuvimos peso en la AFA y eso lo saben todos. Fuimos objeto de burla de ellos y no me va esa de hacernos los buenitos ahora con ellos”. Sus dichos son consecuentes con el parlamento que dio en la peli , El Secreto de sus Ojos.

 