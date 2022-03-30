Francella también se suma al debate por las redes tóxicas

Con su flamante película, Granizo, el afamado actor se suma a la polémica sobre si hay que hacer algo por la toxicidad de las redes sociales, cuestión que pretende discutir el gobierno con el proyecto presentado por Gustavo Béliz. La peli estrenada en Netflix habla de un famoso pronosticador que al errar un parte es acosado y velipendiado en las redes sociales. Sobre la polémica, Francella dijo que no comulga con las redes.

“No comulgo mucho con ellas. Gracias a Dios no me ha pasado, aunque tampoco me expongo tanto. A todos les consta que hago muy pocas notas, y solamente cuando tengo que difundir un trabajo, como en este caso. Igualmente sé que se da esa crueldad, lo observo, sé lo duro que se pone todo. Y a veces ni siquiera desde el anonimato sino con nombre y apellido. Y también desde el universo periodístico veo operaciones que a una legua te das cuenta de que lo son”, afirmó el actor.