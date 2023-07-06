Franco Rinaldi se metió con la sexualidad de un conductor

“Mario Massaccesi…cual es la primicia, hace 20 años sabemos que te hierve la cola”, lanzó Franco Rinaldi en una charla en redes. La frase del ahora candidato a legislador por la lista de Jorge Macri tuvo repercusión negativa en las redes.

Luis Novaresio decidió contestarle: “A mi también me hierve la cola”.

Rinaldi explicó que es un video de 2021, de un programa que hacía por redes. “Desde luego no tengo, ni tuve nunca, una intención discriminadora ni nada que se le parezca. Soy una persona, como vos sabes, con discapacidad y he sufrido y todavía me pasa, la discriminación. Nada más lejos de mi de ejercerla”, le contestó a Novaresio.