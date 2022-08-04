“Fue un festejo como en el default del 2001 pero al revés”

Lo dijo el analista y escritor Jorge Fernández Díaz. Hizo un paralelo del clima festivo de Massa y sus segudores con el de el Adolfo anunciando , en plena crisis, el default en el Congreso. “Esto es el 2001 en fetas”, recalcó el columnista de Radio Mitre.