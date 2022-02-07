Fuerte campaña de C5N a favor del empoderamiento de Esmeralda Mitre

Tras la disposición a favor de la actriz por parte de la IGJ para hacer valer sus derechos en La Nación.

Basta con googlear las palabras claves para darse cuenta la publicidad que C5N le hace gratis a Esmeralda Mitre en su pelea con los dueños del grupo de medios de La Nación.

“Esta es la tercera entrevista”, arrancó Juan Amorín. “Acá empecé mi pelea por mis derechos”, agradeció Esmeralda. “Acá hice declaraciones muy fuertes contra gente de la mafia”, se envalentonó.

Los dueños mayoritarios de La Nación reconocieron el derecho de Esmeralda, como hija de Bartolomé, a ejercer sus derechos sobre el 25 por ciento de las acciones de la empresa que está detrás del grupo de medios.

“Los Saguier y alguien muy importante hoy perdieron por primera vez en su historia y lo festejó”, insistió la heredera de Mitre.

“Quiero un diario moderno, honesto, liberal, irruptivo, estoy muy emocionada porque a mi padre lo traicionaron”, prometió Esmeralda.