Fuerte enojo por un error en una placa de la TV Pública el Día de la Memoria

En una placa que reflejaba dictadores de los 70, en lugar de Rafael Videla pusieron Rafael Bielsa. Las quejas del embajador en Chile y trabajadores de prensa del canal hicieron que en varias oportunidades  los conductores de segmento noticioso debieron pedir mil disculpas por el grave error. Embón se disculpo de mil maneras y expresó el compromiso de Bielsa con la democracia.