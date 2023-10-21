Fuertes pronósticos de balotaje

No habría ganador en primera vuelta. Una noche de domingo a puro nervios.

Según una encuesta nueva que llegó, cerrando la campaña a distintos despechos de políticos influyentes, el lunes no habría nuevo presidente. Javier mielan jugó a fondo ese escenario de quedarse de una con el premio mayor. En el oficialismo la noticia fue tomada con alivio y siguen las especulaciones de entre quienes será esa segunda vuelta que tirará lo interrogantes hacia mediados de noviembre.

En el trabajo de sondeo realizado por una muestra grande y cualitativa, se mantiene el escenario de los tres tercios , solo que en esta oportunidad quedarán dos a la final.

35-31-28 es la proyección del resultado final. El domingo será lluvioso y con parecida participación a las PASO , por lo tanto tendencia a baja para la media. Esa posibilidad tiene pronósticos para todos los gustos sobre a quién beneficiaria para entrar segundo en la compulsa.

Los tres de mayor competencia sientes que dieron todo lo que podían en el tramo final. El León rugió para sus jungla, el Tigre cuidó a la manada del temporal y la Pato alineó los patitos.

Sobre el lunes económico es una verdadera incógnita. Dependerá mucho sobre los discursos finales entrando en loa madrugada del domingo. La versión de libertarios que abrieron el paraguas sobre dudas en la fiscalización del escrutinio fueron consideraras tan temerarias como la de aplaudir la suba del dólar blue en pleno éxtasis de campaña. Falta menos para correr el velo.

Horacio Caride