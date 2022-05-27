La intendenta de Quilmes salió a denunciar una “operación mediática” por el escándalo de las cooperativas

Mayra Mendoza publicó un video atacando a los medios.

Con un video y una fuerte movida en redes sociales, la intendenta de Quilmes Mayra Mendoza salió al cruce de las denuncias periodísticas y judiciales en su contra. “Con mentiras buscan ensuciarnos y obstaculizar el trabajo que venimos realizando. Esta operación mediática no es la primera ni será la última, por eso quiero sostener este modo de contacto directo con mis vecinos, como cuando nos vemos en las reuniones vecinales“, dice la intendenta camporista en un video.

Y agregó: “Los periodistas y dueños de medios responden a intereses que no son los de los vecinos de Quilmes. Yo sí cuido los intereses de mis vecinos, ellos tienen otros, sería bueno saber a qué intereses responden para mentir tan impunemente sobre nosotros como lo hacen”.

Mendoza está siendo investigada por dos fiscales federales (Ramiro Gonzalez y Sylvia Cavallo) por el manejo irregular de unos $535 millones que la Municipalidad de Quilmes abonaba a cooperativas de trabajo. En esas causas también fueron imputados dos ex funcionarios que estarían vinculados a las cooperativas. Parte del dinero desviado habría terminado en sociedades offshore (Raspa Investments y Borda Investments) que estaban a nombre de los mismos involucrados. Esas sociedades fueron cerradas apenas estalló el escándalo. 

LA investigación comenzó en el sitio EL Disenso y luego saltó a la Justicia.

Esta semana hubo una pegatina de afiches en Quilmes a favor de Mendoza y hoy la intendenta salió con una campaña bien armada.