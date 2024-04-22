Funcionario de Escobar llamó “embustero” a intendente de San Isidro

El Secretario General de la Municipalidad de Escobar , Beto Ramil, lanzó nafta al fuego generado por la cruzada contra la tasa vial que pregonan los intendentes Ramón Lanús (San Isidro) y Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero) .

“Son hipócritas que rechazan una tasa del 1 % pero a sus vecinos los destruyeron con tarifazos de más del 200%”, señaló Beto Ramil. El funcionario de Escobar los calificó de “embusteros” a los intendentes del PRO.