Funcionarios y productores expusieron sobre economías regionales

Un mapeo sobre datos claves para la economia del país.

Invitado a la comisión, Jorge Neme, secretario de Planificación de Desarrollo y Competitividad Federal del Ministerio de Economía de la Nación, explicó que “es un tema central para la Argentina fortalecer las economías regionales.

“Este año las exportaciones de las economías regionales van a alcanzar el orden de los 13 mil millones de dólares -que es el 15% del conjunto de las exportaciones argentinas- pero la diferencia es que, a través de esas economías regionales, hay miles de argentinos que se conectan con el mundo”, dijo el funcionario.

“Tenemos dos producciones ejemplares como el limón que se produce en Tucumán o el vino en Mendoza y son proyecciones que tienen atributos de atracción de inversiones, incorporación de tecnología de punta y una fuerte proyección al mercado mundial a 150 países”, destacó Neme.

Silvina Campos Carles, asesora económica de Coninagro- que nuclea 19 federaciones del sector- realizó la presentación de “el semáforo” que se elabora y difunde desde 2018 en donde se “analizan las 19 economías regionales con información pública o validada con referentes”.

 

Por su parte, Benjamín Enrici, presidente de Agrogenética Riojana, remarcó aspectos claves de la industria del Cannabis y “la importancia que tiene esta industria para la Argentina, hoy tenemos una ley sancionada, la 27.669, que ordena el desarrollo de la industria; pero para que esto suceda necesitamos un Estado presente que impacte en las economías regionales”.

El presidente del instituto Yerba Mate (INYM), Juan José Szychowski, habló de las atribuciones del Instituto como la fiscalización, asistencia al sector, promoción e investigación y otras acciones como “cobertura de salud a 4000 pequeños productores, financiamiento de compra de materia prima, convenio de viviendas”.

“La cadena yerbatera de Misiones es muy atomizada y representa a todos los sectores. Tiene 13 mil productores, 15 mil cosecheros, 197 secaderos y 102 molinos y fraccionadores. La provincia tiene el 86% de la producción de hoja verde”, precisó.

Además, participaron la Cámara Argentina del Maní; Asociación Forestal Argentina; Cámara de Industriales Arroceros de Argentina; Sociedad Argentina de Apicultores; Productores Argentinos Integrados; Cámara de Legumbres; Cámara Instituto Nacional Vitivinicola; entre otros.