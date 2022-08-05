Rubinstein, el economista que predijo la crisis de 2001 y venía hablando del “efecto Massa”

Será el vice ministro de Sergio Massa. Qué dijo en sus últimas entrevistas.

En 2001, el economista que eligió Sergio Massa para secundarlo en el Ministerio de Economía escribió un artículo para la revista Noticias donde anticipaba la crisis económica del gobierno de Fernando De la Rúa.

Rubistein suele dar entrevistas en los medios. Hace apenas dos semanas, cuando la ministra era Batakis, el economista admitió que la situación era crítica. “En Argentina hay una adicción al déficit fiscal”, sostuvo en esa nota.

El domingo pasado, cuando Massa ya estaba designado, Rubinstein destacó los acuerdos políticos que permitieron la llegada del tigrense al Ministerio de Economía y habló del “efecto Massa”. En esa misma entrevista, cuestionó el aumento de la inflación y del “ajuste no civilizado”.

Rubinstein fue representante del Banco Central durante la gestión de Roberto Lavagna, entre 2002 y 2005. Y ahora se desempeñaba como consultor privado en Economía y Finanzas. Su firma, GRA Consultora, es una de las usinas de análisis económico consultada por políticos y empresarios.