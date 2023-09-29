Schultz se quebró al aire por el final de su programa de radio

Gabriel Schultz no pudo evitar el llanto al anunciar el final de su programa en Metro. Muy emocionado, habló sobre el cambio que significa no tenerlo más en su rutina. Además, se dejó ver molesto por la decisión de quitar el ciclo y por el camino que tomó la radio durante los últimos años.