Garcia Moritán se bajó de la candidatura en la Ciudad

Tras su pelea con el dirigente de izquierda, el marido de Pampita decidió sumarse a Jorge Macri.

Se bajó. El empresario gastronómico, Roberto García Moritán , decidió bajar su candidatura a Jefe de gobierno de la ciudad. Fue tras protagonizar un escándalo en la televisión, donde casi se va a las piñas con el dirigente de izquierda, Alejandro Bodart.

La realidad es que nada tiene que ver ese entuerto con las verdaderas motivaciones del marido de Pampita, que primero coqueteó con Ricardo López Murphy y tras pelearse quiso probar su imagen hasta donde pudo. Sabia que no iba alcanzar el 2.5 % mínimo para clasificar en las PASO, por lo cual hizo un giro.

A Jorge Macri le podría sumar algún punto en su pelea frente a Martin Lousteau. El legislador Moritán suele votar a favor de las iniciativas del gobierno porteńo.

Moritán dio a conocer su decisión en las redes sociales. Dijo que junto a Jorge Macri van a terminar con los piquetes. En su último spot, había prometido eliminar el edificio de Desarrollo Social donde está la figura de Eva Perón, exhibida e un de sus laterales.