Garro y Teddy Karagozian, dos funcionarios echados por hablar de más en los medios

Ambos dieron notas. El subsecretario de Deportes se metió en un problema solo. Y encima intentó desmentir lo que había dicho.

En apenas 24 horas, el Gobierno echó a dos funcionarios que dieron declaraciones públicas y se fueron de boca. Son casos distintos, de hecho uno de ellos no era funcionario sino asesor, pero ambos quedaron eyectados por sus declaraciones.

En el caso de Teddy Karagozian habló con Eduardo Feinmann en LN+. Muchos dicen que habló de más buscando una salida del Gobierno. Entre otras cosas, el empresario se lamentó porque “el dólar está atrasado” y criticó la decisión de la Secretaría de Industria y Comercio de eliminar el control aduanero del etiquetado de los productos textiles y de calzado que ingresan al país.

En el Gobierno no toleran que nadie se desmarque. El vocero presidencial, Manuel Adorni, hizo pública la decisión a través de su cuenta de la red social X (la ex Twitter). El empresario integraba el consejo de asesores económicos que acompaña al presidente Javier Milei.

El segundo funcionario eyectado por sus dichos es Julio Garro, el ex intendente de La Plata. El subsecretario de Deportes salió a hablar con María O’Donnell, una periodista apuntada por el Gobierno, y terminó diciendo que Messi debería pedir disculpas por los dichos de Enzo Fernández. Un error innecesario. Lo peor es que después lo quiso desmentir en las redes. Horas después, tuvo que irse.