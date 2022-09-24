Gastón Pauls cuestionó a la justicia por el caso Teto

El actor , desde su programa Seres Libres, cuestionó la mediatización del caso de los centros de rehabilitación sospechados de mala administración , en el que aparece implicado el famoso Teto Medina.

Pauls señalo como raro el enfoque que tuvo el caso en paralelo con una marcha de madres que quisieron visibilizar la necesidad de una urgente nueva ley de tratamiento de adicciones.

“Los miedos de comunicación  confunden todo”, habló en Crónica TV, haciendo un juego de palabras.