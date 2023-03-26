Georgina debió reemplazar a Mammon

Georgina Barbarossa fue al figura que debió poner Telefé para reemplazo del suspendido animador Jay Mammon, sindicado por un caso de abuso.

Jesia Cirio fur la encargada de venta posición por parte de la producción De la Peña del Morfi .

“Es de público conocimiento todo lo que está pasando, realmente no tiene nada que ver con el espíritu ni con la esencia de ‘La Peña’“,  se refirió Cirio a la situación que atraviesa la figura de Telefe.

Jesica agregó: “Acompañamos a la decisión del canal hasta que todo esto se resuelva, estos hechos lamentables y tristes que nos tienen a todos impactados”.

 