Gerardo Romano le pidió a un periodista que ayude a meter preso a Macri

La insólita declaración fue en medio de una entrevista radial. El actor dice que cuando hace un malo en la ficción Macri lo inspira.

El actor Gerardo Romano compone el Director de  una cárcel en la ficción El Marginal , que ha lanzado su última temporada. En vistas a promocionar esta ficción , Romano dio una entrevista radial al conductor de Continental, Ricardo Guazzardi. La sorpresa fue la salida que tuvo el entrevistado cuando de la nada le pidió al periodista que ayudara a meter preso a Mauricio Macri. En tono altanero, Romano desorientó a Guazzardi que le expresó :”que tiene que ver esto con lo que veníamos hablando”.

Romano pasa por un gran momento actoral y se rencontró en un duelo con el tano Ranni , en esta última temporada de El Marginal. Lástima cuando habla en los medios….