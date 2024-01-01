Germina un nuevo tiempo con la incertidumbre de siempre

El comienzo del 2024, el año que anticipa un fuerte sufrimiento de bolsillo , pone a prueba una forma de gobernar novedosa.

La Fuerza de los Cielos abrió un nuevo año plagado de incertidumbres pero también con una esperanza aun sostenida del votante de Milei , sobre que tras el infierno vendrá algo de luz.

Esperan tres meses de inflación cercana a una hiper , con una marcada recesión . La caída de reservas en las playas argentinas son un anticipo del duro ajuste que deberemos transitar.

Lo nuevo siempre genera incomodidad a la vez que expectativa. Con Alfonsín pasó saliendo e al oscura noche. Menem fue el peronista que comenzó a cuestionar la interferencia del estado en la actividad económica. Milei pretende abrir un nuevo tiempo que es el de sufrimiento, dolor y parto.

Milei sigue en formas de campaña a la hora de comunicar,  eligiendo enemigos previsibles y otros insólitos.  Sabe  que con una atmósfera de  aturdimiento puede ganar tiempo. Mientras el mega DNU y la ley ómnibus están siendo cuestionadas por diversos sectores de la política y la justicia.

¿ No será momento que el giro pragmático que hizo con China , pidiendo disculpas a Xi Jinping , por haber amenazado con la ruptura diplomática , lo haga también en cierto aspectos con la “casta” local?

El camino de plantar amenazas y dinamitar parecen herramientas  poco consejeras en la acción de un gobierno democrático y con clara debilidad por ser una fuerza nueva y sin las mayorías necesarias en el Congreso.

Antes del comienzo de las Extraordinarias parlamentarias, Milei acusó de vagos y hasta coimeros a sectores opositores que ven con simpatía el tenderle una mano en el raid de la discusión legislativa.

Cómo se sabe el actual presidente llegó al gobierno con el símbolo del León. El rey de la selva simbolizó para el filósofo Nietzsche, el paso del “yo debo , al yo quiero “, es decir la autonomía del hombre . EL trascendente pensador alemán sostenía todas sus teorías desde un hombre que superara a Dios , pues veía la religión como un atraso para la humanidad.

Tomar la figura del León para la política puede ocasionar una cuestionable confusión en creer a los demás integrantes del sistema como una suerte de manada que indefectiblemente lo deben seguir sin criticas ni manifestaciones en contra.

Se viene hablando mucho del ajuste , las radicales transformaciones dispuestas en las normativas por decreto o proyectos de ley que abarcan cambios sustantivos en la relaciones económicas culturales. Entre ellas quizás se le dio relativa importancia a una que elimina los topes de aportes en las campañas políticas. Dichos. cambio favorecerá a los ricos para representar a votantes cada vez más empobrecidos.

El nuevo año será esclarecedor sobre el rumbo buscado. Si representará un Rey en la democracia o un líder positivo  que busca  reconstruir libertad de pensamiento,  que comprenda que el otro también puede tener una porción de razón en la cosa pública.

Horacio Caride

 