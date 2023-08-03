Gesto de Massa en la interna de La Matanza

Recibió a Patricia Cubría. La dirigente social de la Evita y esposa de Pérsico. Se comienza a ver a Espinoza como pianta votos.

Sergio Massa tuvo un gesto de acercamiento hacia la pre candidata a intendente de La Matanza, Patricia Cubría. Una dirigente social , esposa de Emilio Pérsico, que quiere ir por el batacazo de ganarle la interna al actual jefe comunal, Fernando Espinoza, Días atrás, Massa debió suspender una caravana por el partido más populoso del conurbano, debido al mal clima que había de parte de la gente ante uno de los intendentes de peor imagen.

Lo de Massa se leyó como pragmatismo puro , en una de las internas decisivas y que prometen un final abierto. La Evita, es una organización social que contiene a miles de pobres en la provincia  y ha decidido entrar de lleno en la contienda electoral. La organización social también presenta un candidato a intendente en el distrito de San Martín. Leo Grosso, que desafía a Moreira, el candidato de Katopodis en esa localidad.

El internismo del peronismo matancero está desatado ya que son frecuentes las apretadas e incidentes entre militante que salen en las páginas policiales.

Espinoza comenzó como chofer del ex caudillo de La Matanza, Alberto Balestrini. Fue mucho mas que un chofer ya que Balestrini descansaba sobre él en el manejo territorial, cuestión que le aburría de sobremanera , al político fallecido, que dejó un hueco enorme en el peronismo matancero. De floja actuación en la gestión, el oficialismo de Kicillof tiene temores de mayor ´pérdida de votos como pasó en las últimas elecciones en ese distrito.

Se perdieron unos 170 mil votos que eran del PJ. Uno de sus principales  adversarios es el Rector de la Universidad de La Matanza , Daniel Martínez , quien viene sosteniendo una autonomía como peronista de los recursos de la intendencia y está solventando a la dirigente social de la Evita.