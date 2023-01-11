Gigantografías de los jueces de la Corte en la casa de Gobierno de La Rioja

El gobernador Quintela había alentado ese tipo de protestas.

Luego de la dura embestida del gobernador de La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, contra los jueces de la Corte Suprema, aparecieron fotografías de los cuatro magistrados en la puerta de la Casa de Gobierno.

Las gigantografías están encabezadas con el título “¿Quién es?” y el nombre de cada cortesano. Tras una breve explicación sobre cada uno finalizan con la leyenda “¡Juicio político! En defensa de la patria y el federalismo”.

Quintela no condenó esa protestas. Es más, había dicho que hay que “visibilizarlos con nombre y apellido” en referencia de los jueces de la Corte. “Tienen que renunciar, los integrantes de la Corte se tienen que ir porque han desprestigiado este órgano máximo de la Constitución”, agregó en una de sus apariciones públicas.

Los tiempos del juicio político por ahora vienen demoradas. La primera reunión de la Comisión sería la última semana de enero, ya que el llamado a sesiones extraordinarias será a partir del 23.

Recién este miércoles se realizó el primer encuentro de todos los diputados oficialistas que forman parte de la Comisión. Los 16 legisladores debatieron las diferentes luego de la declaración de Juntos por el Cambio. ¿Qué harán los tres diputados massistas?