Gil Lavedra terminó con la hegemonía de Rizzo en el Colegio Público de Abogados

Lideró una lista de unidad. Cuántos votos sacó cada lista.

Luego de una elección muy reñida, el ex camarista Ricardo Gil Lavedra logró cortar la hegemonía de la agrupación “Gente de Derecho” en el Colegio Público de Abogados y es el nuevo presidente.

Votaron unos 17 mil abogados de los 90 mil habilitados.

Gil Lavedra logró reunir por primera vez a toda la oposición, que venía perdiendo frente a la lista de Jorge Rizzo desde 2006. En cambio, Rizzo se rodeó esta vez de muchas figuras del kirchnerismo, que movilizó a toda su estructura de abogados del Estado.

Los resultados se conocieron muy tarde: 9063 votos para Gil Lavedra vs 7943 votos para Rizzo.

Recién cerca de la medianoche Rizzo admitió la derrota con un tuit. “A pesar de una extraordinaria elección, no alcanzó. Agradezco a nuestros militantes y votantes. Nos vamos sin denuncias de corrupción, depidos ni acosos. Felicitamos al Dr. Gil Lavedra y sus acompañante. Que Dios los guíe para conservar y mejorar el nivel que tiene nuestro @CPACF”. 

Las nuevas autoridades tanto del Consejo Directivo, como del Tribunal de Disciplina y de la Asamblea de Delegados asumirán el próximo 30 de mayo en un acto que se realizará en la sede de Avenida Corrientes 1441.