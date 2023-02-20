Gioja hace campaña con Volver al Futuro

José Luis Gioja avanza en su intento de retorno como gobernador de la provincia de San Juan. Para ello protagoniza una spot retro. Utilizó partes de escenas de la película Volver al Futuro para insertarse como un futurista de la política. Raro tratándose de una figura que hace más de cuatro décadas que ocupa cargos en el estado.