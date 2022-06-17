Gonzalo Bonadeo se suma a Radio Continental para el Mundial

El periodista firmó su contrato.

La noticia sorprendió al mercado radial. Gonzalo Bonadeo firmó su contrato este jueves y se sumará a Radio Continental.

El periodista emblemático TyC Sports desembarcará en la AM 590 para afrontar una tira diaria de una hora, de 12 a 13, de cara al mundial de Qatar 2022.

“Anochecer de un dia especial, pronto más noticias (será al mediodía”, publicó Bonadeo en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una foto donde tiene una camiseta que dice “Bonadeo 590”.

La llegada de Bonadeo obligará a acortar una hora el programa de Diego Korol, que está al aire de 9 a 13. A esa hora comienza Fernando Bravo, uno de los históricos de la emisora.