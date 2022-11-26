Goyco se calentó con un mexicano y tuvo que pedir disculpas

Sergio Goycochea estaba al aire desde Qatar cuando apareció un mexicano que hacía gestos. El ex arquiero de la Selección se olvidó que estaba en vivo y le contestó como hincha: “El sábado los atendemos”.

Rápidamente, Goyco pidió disculpas.