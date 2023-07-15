Goyco subió un video con su nieto y recibió consejos de ser mejor abuelo

El Goyco recibió la mejor receta de lo que son los efectos devastadores de las redes. Cualquier gesto se puede re significar y recibir eólicas inesperadas de los usuarios. Subió un video con su querido nieto donde le amagaba a dar un pedazo de alfajor. Hasta ahí todo bonito, pero la mayoría de los comentarios recayó en censúrale que el alfajor estaba sostenido sobre la punta de un cuchillo.

 

