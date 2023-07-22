Grabois dijo que fue “vetado” por C5N y el canal le respondió de manera contundente

El dirigente social otra vez se peleó con el sistema mediático.

En una entrevista con A24, Juan Grabois denunció que fue vetado por C5N aunque es uno de los dos candidatos del espacio oficialista. “C5N me ha vetado, no puedo aparecer en C5N“, afirmó. No solo eso. Acusó a la mayoría de los periodistas de “recibir sobres”. Aunque despotrica contra los medios, reclama minutos en televisión.

Luego, Grabois tuiteó un resumen de la entrevista con el siguiente texto: “Sigan tirando que acá plata y miedo no tenemos pero sépanlo… cada vez se nota mas cómo bailan al ritmo del dinero y el poder. A las operetas y vetos, se le suma otra modalidad: ocultar. Ayer, por ejemplo, hicimos una actividad con Axel Kicillof y aunque los principales medios mandaron cronistas y escribieron notas, alguna mano negra en las redacciones dio la orden de que no aparezcan en las “home” de los portales -lo que cualquier persona ve cuando entra a la página- para invisibilizar”.

Llamativamente, C5N decidió contestarle a través de las redes sociales. El canal publicó un listado de las entrevistas que le hicieron al dirigente social en los medios del Grupo Indalo. Y le dedicó una frase lapidaria: “Si así hablás y mentís en campaña, no nos queremos imaginar gobernando”.

No fue todo. El tuit del canal recordó que Grabois fue un aliado de “Pepin” Rodriguez Simón, un enemigo público de los dueños del canal. “El Grupo Indalo es el mismo al que persiguió el prófugo Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, al que vos decís que no hay que pegarle en el ‘piso'”, cierre el mensaje.