Grabois explotó por las “mentiras” de Kravetz

Invitado por A Dos Voces, el precandidato a presidente por la UP , dio su parecer por el crimen de Morena.

Juan Grabois reaccionó con indignación por las declaraciones del Secretario de Seguridad, Diego Kravetz, quien sindicó que la cartonera Natalia Zaracho por supuestamente haber defendido , en su momento , a uno de los detenidos por el crimen de Morena. Grabois desmintió esto y dijo que el funcionario de Grindetti es “un mentiroso”. Además , lo vinculó a una operación para hacer creer a los medios que los responsables del crimen en Lanús eran menores. Calificó a Kravetz, de “sinvergüenza”.

 