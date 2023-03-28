Grabois insultó a Cristina Pérez: “Usted es una xenófoba, una racista”

El dirigente se sacó ante las preguntas de la periodista.

En el marco de una entrevista por el conflicto ocurrido el fin de en la zona del barrio El Marquesado, a mitad de camino entre Mar del Plata y Miramar, donde vecinos entraron en conflicto con un grupo de personas que se había presentado en el lugar para tomar posesión de 140 hectáreas de tierras diciendo que el Estado nacional los autorizó a desarrollar un proyecto de huertas y viviendas sociales, Grabois se sacó y terminó insultando a Cristina Pérez.

“Usted es una xenófoba, una racista, una mentirosa e ignorante al decir que no se le tiene que dar tierras que están al divino botón a personas de bajos recursos”, dijo el dirigente en medio de la entrevista.

La periodista le contestó que él se “colgaba de la sotana del Papa, de la pollera de Cristina [Kirchner] y de las bermudas de Máximo [Kirchner]” y que se hacía pasar por “el gerente de los pobres” al querer tomar tierras privadas por lo que era “el Robin Hood que reparte tierras”.

Tras el conflicto en el barrio El Maquesado, desde AABE se difundió el acta de cesión de tierras que descarta de raíz que se esté frente a un acto de usurpación. “El Estado Nacional, en absoluta legalidad y ejercicio de su autoridad, cumpliendo con todo marco normativo, otorgó la custodia de un campo que es propiedad del Estado y está en desuso hace décadas, para el desarrollo de una colonia agroecológica”, dice el comunicado.

El proyecto sería desarrollado, según la AABE, por la Asociación Civil Tercer Tiempo -Escuela de Fútbol y Huerta Comunitaria, con domicilio en Mar del Plata y actividad desde 2017.