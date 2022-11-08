Grabois la pasó mal en Ezeiza

Juan Gabrois la pasó mal en el aeropuerto de Ezeiza. Según trascendió en las redes con varios videos, el dirigente fue increpado por varios argentinos en la cola de Migraciones.

Grabois, que habría vuelto de uno de sus habituales viajes a Roma, reaccionó a los gritos y tuvo que intervenir la PSA.