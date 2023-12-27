Grabois le contestó al Pelado Trebucq: “Sos bastante rata”

Fue por la cena solidaria de Navidad, donde estuvieron más de 4000 personas.

La crítica del Pelado Trebucq a la cena solidaria de Navidad organizada por el líder del frente Patria Grande y excandidato presidencial Juan Grabois, tuvo una respuesta picante.

Con la tuya no fue Trebucq, porque no pusiste un mango, porque sos bastante rata“, le dedicó Grabois.

La cena de Navida es una iniciativa que comenzó en 2016, se realiza todos los 24 de diciembre en la Plaza del Congreso del centro porteño y es organizada por varios movimientos populares.