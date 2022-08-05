Grabois lo cruzó a D’Elía en un pasillo de C5N: “Sos un traidor”

La fuerte discusión ocurrió en los pasillos de C5N, fuera del aire, y luego la contó el propio Luis D’Elia. “Me vino a increpar y acusarme de traidor”, contó el veterano piquetero.

“El tiene de secretario a Pepin Rodríguez Simón”, lanzó D’Elia y luego lo acusó de boicotear a todos los ministros de Economía de este gobierno.

La pelea no pasó a mayores pero tuvo que intervenir un panelista del programa de Pablo Duggan.