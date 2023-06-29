Grabois lo cruzó a Duggan: “Vos le dijiste coimera a Cristina Kirchner”

El dirigente y el conductor saldaron viejas deudas.

La entrevista comenzó con risas pero el buen clima se fue desdibujando. Grabois y Duggan ya se habían cruzado por redes porque el conductor de Duro de Domar apoyó abiertamente la candidatura de Sergio Massa.

“El candidato de la Unidad es un título”, lo cruzó Grabois. Y agregó: “Vos querés justificar tu opción por Massa con las palabras de Cristina”. 

El dirigente social fue por más: “Me alegro que hayas cambiado. Vos decías que Cristina era coimera”.