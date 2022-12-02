Grabois: “Quiero que levanten el secreto fiscal de Tolosa Paz, gana 700 mil pesos”

El líder piquetero estalló por una decisión de la Justicia.

Un informe sobre las irregularidades en el cobro de los planes sociales hizo explotar la interna de los movimientos sociales que apoyan al Gobierno. En los últimos días, Emilio Pérsico, un aliado incondicional de Alberto Fernández, se reunió con Cristina Kirchner y Juan Grabois salió a combatir al Gobierno.

El informe de la AFIP también involucró a la Justicia, que ordenó levantar el secreto fiscal para que se queda saber la identidad de los que no deberían cobrar el plan Potenciar Trabajo. Esa decisión motivó estas declaraciones de Juan Grabois.

“Tolosa Paz gana 700 mil pesos, yo quiero conocer el secreto fiscal de Tolosa Paz, de los diputados, de los senadores, de los comisarios, de los grandes empresarios, de todos los que tienen pauta publicitaria”, dijo en A24.