Graña indilgó al dos de Espert su cariño por los ingleses

Fue en el piso del noticiero cuando estaban hablando de la muerte de la Reina Isabel II.

Como columnista internacional, Luis Rosales fue el encargado de analizar en América lo que significaba la muerte de la Reina Isabel II del Reino Unido, pero el conductor del programa, Rolando Graña, lo frenó en seco:

“Yo me preguntaba por qué el taxista que me trajo en Buenos Aires, Argentina, América del Sur, con una guerra… estaba conmocionado. Esta mujer representaba algo para todos los seres humanos, por eso era tan popular, representaba un conjunto de valores que está en desuso: paciencia, templanza, educación…”, consideró Rosales.

En ese momento reaccionó Graña: “Está bien… yo te diría que representaba el colonialismo, es la reina que mantuvo un imperio, mandó la Armada contra la Armada argentina, me parece demasiado cariño, que para los ingleses fuera valiosa, perfecto, pero acá…”.

El debate siguió hasta que Graña le dijo a Rosales en la cara: “Me parece que es una mirada ideológica la tuya, vos tenés militancia política, yo no. No sé de dónde sacas esas conclusiones, volvamos al profesionalismo, por favor”.