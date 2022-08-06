Granata contó detalles de la censura a su amiga Canosa

Amelia Granata cerró filas con su amiga Viviana Canosa quien sufrió un acto de censura pro parte del Grupo Vila. La diputada dijo que se comunicó con la conductora quien le aseguró que su renuncia se mantendrá firme.

Según relatan la intención del programa era llevar de invitados a las personas que insultaron a Massa en un acto público, pasar de vuelta los videos y polemizar sobre los escraches. Del canal por diferentes vías se lo bajaron y ella decidió retirarse del estudio.

“Con esto Massa se está hundiendo” dijo la legisladora opositora.