Granata cree en el amor de Milei

Amalia Granata salió a bancar el romance de Milei con Fátima. Mientras muchos sostienen que es una estrategia de campaña. La diputada por Santa Fe sostuvo que Milei “se enamoró en serio de la imitadora”. Los panelistas de Intratables la salieron a refutar, sobre todo Ceferino Reato que dijo que “a la gente le gustan las historias de amor”. Lo mismo que decir que a la gente hay que darle lo que quiere.

En tanto, la artista cambió de productor y proyecta una gira por los EEUU. Siempre y cuando , otras obligaciones no le cambien los planes a partir de octubre.