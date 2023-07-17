Granata hizo una gran elección

Amalia Granata sacó 12 % de los votos como legisladora y logró reelegir la banca en diputados. En redes mostró su satisfacción por haber echo el recorrido con muy pocos fondos en una elección escandalosa en cuanto gastos en la cartelera política. A nivel nacional venia apoyando a Milei , aunque es muy cercana. a Macri. Sus votos en Santa Fe serán codiciados.