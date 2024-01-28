Granata reclama que le quiten el manejo de redes al presidente

Amalia Granata salió con tapones de punta contra el presidente en el canal C5N. La diputada nacional por la provincia de Santa Fe , criticó el manejo que hace el presidente de sus redes sociales. “No puede seguir escribiendo cualquier cosa , ahora tiene otras responsabilidades”, señaló Granata.

Aparte, se quejó del bloqueo que hace el presidente a otros en las redes que no opinan como él, entre ellos varios periodistas.

Granata fue bloqueada por Milei y Karina. Con Javier supo tener una relación personal hasta de ir a comer a su casa, cuando era candidato,