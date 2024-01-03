Grindetti cruzó a Pato por sus dichos sobre el rojo

El Jefe de gabinete porteño , Néstor Grindetti le respondió a Patricia Bullrich por el proyecto de Sociedades Anónimas en el fútbol que abre el mega DNU de Milei. La Ministro de seguridad nacional había expresado sus deseos que a Independiente lo termine comprando un gigante como el Chelsea. El también presidente del rojo no se la dejó pasar y la invitó a pensar a revés. ¨Si hacemos las cosas bien, capaz que terminamos comprando nosotros el club inglés¨, afirmó con excesos de optimismo.

En medio de esta polémica, el club de Avellaneda suspendió la pretemporada que se iba a realizar en Miami . Todo muy desprolijo ya que tenían los jugadores las valijas armadas.