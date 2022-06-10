Grobo quiere seguir con el sueño y ganarle a Boca

El presidente de Agropecuario, Bernardo Grobocopatel, chicaneó al club azul y oro con una contundente frase: “Los jugadores saben que a Boca le quiero ganar hasta en la PlayStation. A Racing también, con Agro por supuesto, pero a Boca mucho más”.

En conversación con el medio deportivo TNT Sports, Grobocopatel extendió sobre el caso de la camiseta con la inscripción: “Los jugadores se van a poner contentos porque acá se termina la dulzura. Lo de la camiseta con la leyenda ‘Gracias papá por hacerme de Racing’ fue un caso que no se va a repetir.